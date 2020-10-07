Mairead McGuinness to be appointed EU Commissioner this morning

Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness is expected to appointed as Ireland's next EU Commissioner later today.

European Parliament will vote on Ms McGuinness' candidacy this morning.

The outgoing EU Vice-President was questioned by her MEP colleagues at a hearing last week and is expected to receive their backing today.

Ms McGuinness is due to replace former Commission Phil Hogan, following his resignation after the Golfgate controversy, first uncovered by the Irish Examiner.

If elected, Ms McGuinness will take over the EU Financial Services portfolio.

Speaking to EuroParlRadio this morning, Green Party MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan says her party is backing McGuinness for the role.

She said: "Overall, the majority of the Green MEPs will be voting in favour of Mairead McGuinness.

"I think it's a good thing for Ireland, it's good to have a woman who has huge experience in the European Parliament, so she knows how the institutions operate here in Europe."

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune said Ms McGuinness will make a good appointment.

She said: “What came out to me when listening to the hearing was the fact that she is a member of Parliament, she’s directly elected by the people in North West Midlands so she had a real sense of what people on the ground want and expect from European institutions and I think that’s very important”.

The vote on Ms McGuinness appointment will take place at 9.30am Irish time.