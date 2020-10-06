Mary Lou McDonald criticises Varadkar's attack on NPHET

Mary Lou McDonald criticises Varadkar's attack on NPHET

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the Tánaiste's comments on Nphet on Claire Byrne Live last night were 'Not helpful.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 08:04
Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for his comments about NPHET on Monday night.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Ms McDonald said it was not helpful for a senior member of the Government to “come out and gratuitously attack NPHET."

Mr Varadkar speaking on RTÉ television, hit out at NPHET for "landing this on us as a surprise". 

"That shouldn't have happened, The CMO (Chief Medical Officer) accepted it and it will not happen again," Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar also accused NPHET of not being able to answer basic questions.

Ms McDonald said that the country had not been ready to move to Level 5 as recommended by NPHET. She said that such a move would have been “too dramatic."

She said: “The Government quite correctly governed. NPHET’s role was to advise, they had done that."

Ms McDonald said she agreed with NPHET’s concern about the capacity of hospitals and the number of intensive care beds. 

She said: “When NPHET says it is concerned, it is bang on the money.” 

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. Picture: RollingNews.ie
Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Sinn Féin leader said that, during the first wave of the pandemic earlier in the year, people had been grateful for the “steady advice” from NPHET who had brought the population with them. 

Read More

CMO warned of 2,300 cases of Covid-19 by November unless country moves to Level 5

When asked about the role of the gardaí in enforcing restrictions, Ms McDonald said they had "sufficient powers" and they could recommend and encourage people to abide by restrictions, and if necessary in other circumstances, they could intervene and enforce restrictions.

“I hope that will be the exception rather than the rule,” she added.

Other opposition parties have demanded clarification as to why the Government made the decision to break with NPHET's advice. 

The Social Democrats, the Labour Party and People Before Profit are calling on the Government to give "clear reasoning" as to why the country is moving to level 3 of restrictions.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the manner in which the NPHET advice was made public, through the leaking of a letter sent to the Government on Sunday night, was "disturbing".

"That is not the way you communicate," he said.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the government needed to give people hope of something close to a normal Christmas.

She said: “It is imperative that the Government make the correct decisions at this crucial time, to avoid further serious consequences for our people, our health services and our economy.

Read More

Micheál Martin gambles on level 3 to halt Covid-19 surge

More in this section

Councillors order reconstruction of Dublin's O'Rahilly home Councillors order reconstruction of Dublin's O'Rahilly home
CMO warned of 2,300 cases of Covid-19 by November unless country moves to Level 5 CMO warned of 2,300 cases of Covid-19 by November unless country moves to Level 5
Garda stock Elderly woman dies in Co Westmeath crash
#covid-19coronavirusleo varadkarfine gaelsinn féinmary lou mcdonaldnphethealthrte

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices