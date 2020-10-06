Mary Lou McDonald criticises Varadkar's attack on NPHET

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for his comments about NPHET on Monday night.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Ms McDonald said it was not helpful for a senior member of the Government to “come out and gratuitously attack NPHET."

Mr Varadkar speaking on RTÉ television, hit out at NPHET for "landing this on us as a surprise".

"That shouldn't have happened, The CMO (Chief Medical Officer) accepted it and it will not happen again," Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar also accused NPHET of not being able to answer basic questions.

Ms McDonald said that the country had not been ready to move to Level 5 as recommended by NPHET. She said that such a move would have been “too dramatic."

She said: “The Government quite correctly governed. NPHET’s role was to advise, they had done that."

Ms McDonald said she agreed with NPHET’s concern about the capacity of hospitals and the number of intensive care beds.

She said: “When NPHET says it is concerned, it is bang on the money.”

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Sinn Féin leader said that, during the first wave of the pandemic earlier in the year, people had been grateful for the “steady advice” from NPHET who had brought the population with them.

When asked about the role of the gardaí in enforcing restrictions, Ms McDonald said they had "sufficient powers" and they could recommend and encourage people to abide by restrictions, and if necessary in other circumstances, they could intervene and enforce restrictions.

“I hope that will be the exception rather than the rule,” she added.

Other opposition parties have demanded clarification as to why the Government made the decision to break with NPHET's advice.

The Social Democrats, the Labour Party and People Before Profit are calling on the Government to give "clear reasoning" as to why the country is moving to level 3 of restrictions.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the manner in which the NPHET advice was made public, through the leaking of a letter sent to the Government on Sunday night, was "disturbing".

"That is not the way you communicate," he said.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the government needed to give people hope of something close to a normal Christmas.

She said: “It is imperative that the Government make the correct decisions at this crucial time, to avoid further serious consequences for our people, our health services and our economy.