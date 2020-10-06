Depaul saved 63 people from dying of drug overdose

The Depaul charity has said it saved 63 lives last year through its work and that its staff witnessed 113 overdoses in services in the same period.

Launching its annual report for 2019, it also said it dealt with more than 250 incidents of suicidal ideation among its clients last year, 139 of which involved self-harm.

In a further indication of how the homelessness crisis escalated throughout 2019, the annual report shows that Depaul supported 1,088 children — an increase of 23.5% on the previous year.

The charity worked with 4,806 men, women and children in total, almost 11% more than the number of people they supported in 2018.

Among its clients last year were 59 pregnant women and 15 babies born into Depaul services in 2019.

Regarding the 63 lives saved, that was through the administration of Naloxone, an opioid which reverses the effects of a drug overdose and is delivered by trained staff.

Read More Emergency homeless and addiction supports must be extended post-Covid, say services

As for the high numbers of incidents of suicidal ideation, Depaul said it noted an increase in mental health difficulties this year across its services during Covid-19, particularly impacting on younger people accessing its services.

Depaul CEO David Carroll said 2019 had been another challenging year.

"What our numbers also tell us is that the health needs of those experiencing homelessness, both physical and mental, is growing too," he said.

“Homelessness has a huge impact on people’s health and wellbeing, in particular their mental health.

“With the effects Covid-19 will have this year on housing supply it is imperative that those experiencing homeless health needs are prioritised."

* ie.depaulcharity.org

* samaritans.org / call 116123