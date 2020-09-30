SVP to transfer control of 9 hostels, 2 in Cork, to other homeless charities

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has announced that it will transfer management of two Cork hostels, along with seven others around the country, to other homeless charities.

The nine hostels, found in Carlow, Cork, Clare, Limerick, Longford, Waterford and Wexford, have a capacity of almost 300 beds per night.

The Cork City hostels are St Vincent’s in Anglesea Terrace, which has 73 places and Deerpark House at Friars Walk which has 51 places.

The SVP said that the move will be a "benefit those who use the services".

They added that managing homeless hostels is "beyond the capacity of a volunteer-led organisation, and have been in discussions Vincentian organisation Depaul which has "extensive experience" in the sector.

The charity hopes to have assistance with the transfer from local authorities and the HSE.

SVP National Secretary Andy Heffernan said: “Our funders, staff, service users and their families where appropriate are being fully briefed with a view to organising smooth transfer of services.”

The transfer expedted to take place before the end of September 2021.

Dunia Hutchinson SVP National Manager of Homeless Services said they are determined to ensure the outcome will be "a positive one for our services which have demonstrated, this year especially, how impactful they can be in the sector and how important the work is to the community.”