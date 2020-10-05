Government makes 'unprecedented' decision to reject Nphet demand for full lockdown

The Government has rejected a call to move the country to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions but will increase the entire country to level 3.

The decision follows a meeting between the government party leaders and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at Government Buildings.

Government sources have confirmed that instead of moving to Level 5 as requested, Level 3 restrictions will be introduced across the entire country.

The sources also said there will be stricter enforcement of the measures laid out in the plan for living with the virus.

The full Cabinet will meet at 5.30pm to discuss the plan.

There has been considerable consternation from some ministers that the decision was taken before a full cabinet meeting was held.

One minister told the Irish Examiner that the choice to publicly go against public health advice was “unprecedented”.

“Stephen [Health Minister Stephen Donnelly] has gone against his public health experts,” they said, describing the move as “very, very risky.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Sunday recommended that the whole country be moved to the highest level of restrictions in the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap amid concern over the spread of the disease and rising numbers in hospitals.

In a letter sent by Nphet to the Health Minister on Sunday, seen by The Irish Examiner, it warned of a “significant and deteriorating” epidemiological situation.

“Nphet advises that it is vital to do everything in our power now (now is underlined in letter) to arrest the current trajectory nationally and suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.”

