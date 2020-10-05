Covid-19: People feel more anxious and depressed and are drinking more - survey

Covid-19: People feel more anxious and depressed and are drinking more - survey

Women, and people aged between 25 and 34, were the grouping cited as the most likely to experience worries related Covid-19. File Picture

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 14:25
Steven Heaney

Almost half of Irish people say that the Covid-19 pandemic has made them feel depressed, anxious, and has negatively impacted their confidence. 

That's according to a new survey carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) and Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU).

Some 44% of respondents stated that they gained weight, over-ate or were unable to exercise during the pandemic, and 24% said they had missed medical appointments 

Fears of losing employment drove anxiety in 25% of respondents while and 14% said they drank too much. 

More people are exercising, sleeping better and finding time for friends.

Just 2% of the 1,005 adults who took part in the study said they had contracted the virus.

Women, and people aged between 25 and 34, were the grouping cited as the most likely to experience worries related Covid-19. 

When asked whether they felt in control of their mental health and emotions, 34% of men said they yes, while only 21% of women said the same.

Among 25 to 34-year-olds, 12% said they worried 'a lot' - as with the 25 - 34 category, this feeling was found to more prevalent in Man than women.

The number of people who reported feeling 'less in control' of their emotions also doubled, when compared to findings for the same period last year. 

Conversely, the survey found that Covid-19 has some prompted health benefits too. Some 29% of respondents said they are now exercising more, and 21% saying they are getting more sleep, while 35% said they were experiencing less work-related stress, and had more time to meet friends and family. 

Read More

TD hits out at 'completely disproportionate' move to level 5

Chair of IPHA’s Consumer Healthcare Division, John Sheehy said the survey was an important snapshot of the public’s mood and behaviours during the pandemic.

He said: “Covid-19 has been hard on everyone, especially those who have lost people close to them or who contracted the virus. This survey shows the toll on people’s mental wellbeing has been heavy, causing feelings of depression and anxiety at a time of uncertainty for everyone. 

"There are upsides too, with people spending more time exercising and with their families. 

We hope the survey can help inform policy decision-making, especially when it comes to assessing the public’s response to measures needed to control the spread of the virus. 

"All of us want to navigate our way through this emergency and, hopefully, emerge the far side more resilient and closer as a community,” he added 

Read More

Covid-19: Lockdown needed to protect health service, say medics

More in this section

Government makes 'unprecedented' decision to reject Nphet demand for full lockdown Government makes 'unprecedented' decision to reject Nphet demand for full lockdown
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 23, 2020 616 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northern Ireland
GAA suspends all club games after breaches during post-match celebrations GAA suspends all club games after breaches during post-match celebrations
healthmental healthdepression#covid-19coronaviruspharmacies

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices