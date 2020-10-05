Westmeath disability centre did not have 'relaxed or safe atmosphere'

Some residents at a centre for people with disabilities were "impacted severely" by the incidents there because systems to protect them from abuse were not satisfactory.

An inspection by the Health Quality and Information Authority (Hiqa) into the Gainevale House centre, run by Nua Healthcare Services in Westmeath, found that residents felt "fear, anxiety and upset" and "there was a lack of timely and consistent response to these type of incidents over a long period of time".

The report said: "The inspector acknowledges that these findings may be influenced by a number of factors including a significant changeover of staff within the previous 10 months, the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing difficulties in planning and oversight. It does not, however, fully account for them."

The report was one of 21 published by Hiqa, many of which outlined good practice.

The Gainevale House centre, which was providing residential care and support to six adults with disabilities at the time of the inspection, was also deemed to be doing well in some areas, but the report said "staff and residents indicated this was not always a calm and relaxed or safe atmosphere".

The risk inspection was carried out in response to a number of significant notifications and other information of concern received by the Chief Inspector. In addition to issues with the building itself and shortcomings in governance and management, Hiqa highlighted concerns over residents' welfare.

"A number of complaints had been made 2019 and in 2020," it said.

These complaints related mainly to the impact on residents of incidents of behaviours of concern which occurred in the centre.

"The complaints expressed, fear, anxiety, and upset and staff had supported the residents in using the complaints process.

"While some actions had been taken regarding these, they were not satisfactory to address the concerns raised, and prevent re-occurrences, except in the short term, and a review of incidents reports over a long period demonstrates this.

"The systems for the protection of residents from abuse were not satisfactory in a number of areas.

"The inspector found that despite appropriate policies and procedures there was a consistent level of abusive interactions within the centre which impacted severely on the well-being of some residents.

"The inspector found that the collective assessed needs of the current group of residents were challenging for staff to manage safely in this group living environment, which was known by the manager of this service to be a significant contributing factor to these incidents."

It said: "It was evident that there was a lack of timely and consistent response to these type of incidents over a long period of time.

"Prior to the inspection and in response to concerns raised by HIQA, a revised plan to manage these incidents was being implemented."

The report also found that where a concern regarding a resident’s’ personal finances had been raised by a resident, there was no clarity available that this had been investigated or resolved.

In addition, three residents had not taken parts in a fire drill and while infection control procedures were in place "it was of concern that on the day of the inspection the inspector did not observe any sanitising systems available at suitable points in the premises".