NPHET proposes nationwide level-five lockdown amid 'alarming rise' in Covid-19 cases

The country has moved to the brink of total lockdown after the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) proposed nationwide level-five restrictions following an “alarming rise" in Covid-19 cases.

NPHET's recommendations for up to four weeks of lockdown would mean no visitors to homes, no social gatherings, no sporting matches, the closure of all pubs and restaurants except for takeaways, the closure of gyms, and severe restrictions on the numbers that can attend weddings and funerals.

A 5km travel limit for exercise would also be imposed, but the restrictions would not necessarily mean the closure of schools.

However, primary teachers' union, the INTO, has already said it will demand an immediate review if level five is imposed, to determine if it is safe for schools to stay open.

Almost 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed over the weekend, and the number of patients treated in hospital with the virus also increased.

Government ministers were shocked by the recommendations last night, and there is likely to be considerable pushback.

Up to now, NPHET's recommendations have been broadly accepted by Government.

Government sources, speaking to the Irish Examiner, expressed their considerable surprise and concern at such a recommendation, citing the potential economic and social impact on the country.

The sources acknowledged “an alarming rise in numbers", but going to level five nationwide was not thought to be on the cards.

The matter will be considered by Government today, but there are no plans to expedite Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

Earlier, a move to level four restrictions for the entire country was touted as NPHET sought to get a grip on the increasing case numbers.

Yesterday's NPHET meeting was chaired by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, who has returned to his post following an extended absence for personal reasons.

After the recommendation is presented to health minister Stephen Donnelly, the matter will then be considered by the Covid-19 oversight group, then the Cabinet sub-committee, and then the full Cabinet for a formal decision.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the numbers over the past week represent "a significant escalation" in the profile of coronavirus in Ireland.

The fact that NPHET decided it needed to meet on a Sunday was seen as significant, and it was indicated that a country-wide tightening of restrictions was "certainly possible".

Saturday saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases in more than five months, with 613 people confirmed to have the virus.

The number of confirmed cases dropped to 364 yesterday, with no new deaths.

Dublin had the highest number of cases yesterday with 100, followed by Cork with 55, Donegal with 31 and Limerick with 24.

Some 74% of new cases are in people under 45 years of age.

He urged older and vulnerable people to limit the number of people they meet to a "very small core group".

Dublin GP and former President of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) Dr Maitiu O Tuathail supported NPHET's controversial decision, saying that their "sole objective is to save lives."

He said: “I think it reflects the gravity of the situation we are in. NPHET have access to all the data, all the figures, all the projections.

"The information they have before them, must be a cause for serious concern, for them to take this decision.

"We must remember, they must balance the information they have, with our health services ability to deal with any surges, which is limited.

"NPHETs sole objective is to save lives. It’s now up to the government to take their recommendation and balance that with economic and other factors and make a judgement on how best to proceed”

Dr Maitiu O Tuathail supported NPHET's controversial decision, saying that their "sole objective is to save lives."Picture: Moya Nolan

In an indication of how the recommendation to go to level five took even the most senior ministers by surprise, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan earlier said that he believed Dublin and Donegal could avoid going to level four.

“While the numbers have continued to rise, they are not as fast a rate as they were," he said. "The restrictions in place in Dublin and Donegal will see that stabilise. And what we are seeking to do here is not to eradicate the virus, that’s not a viable option, but to stabilise it.

"Yes, there is a real concern in other counties, it is rising very fast. But we have to do the simple things — reduce the number of people we meet, avoid social contact. If we can do all of that, I think we can avoid going to level four,” he said.

“I hope Dublin can get back to level two, and Donegal too.”

Mr Ryan insisted schools will remain open, even if more restrictions have to be introduced.

“Yes, the Government is very committed to seeing the schools remain open," he said.

"We are not seeing huge instances because of the schools coming back.

"The international evidence is that it can be done safely — our schools have done a good job.

“The health damage done if we weren’t able to have our children go to school would out outweigh the benefits of closing them, so we will keep them open.”