Northern Ireland records 462 new Covid-19 cases

Northern Ireland has recorded 462 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour period.

There has been one further death reported by the Department of Health.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 584.

It comes as a 46-year-old woman was charged with breaching coronavirus regulations in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

She is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged under the new legislation.

The woman is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The latest figures show that the infection rate in Derry City and Strabane has continued to increase. There are now 485.2 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The rate in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area is up to 289.1 while Belfast has also risen to 214.8.

The area with the next highest prevalence is Mid Ulster at 180.3.

Northern Ireland’s finance minister, Conor Murphy, said on Sunday that further steps will be considered by Stormont if the current Covid-19 measures are not effective.

Mr Murphy told the BBC’s Sunday Politics all options would be discussed when the Executive meets on Monday.

He also said he was working to quickly put in place a package to support businesses forced to close their doors as a result of Covid-19.

“We recognise that if businesses are forced to close down in hospitality that there will be going costs that they will need assistance with,” he said.

“What we want to do is put a scheme in which gets support onto the ground very quickly, which isn’t overly bureaucratic, which recognises that this may be in place for a couple of weeks and that people need support with ongoing costs.”

He said that the furlough scheme was still available until the ned of the month but they still wanted to get a new support package on to the ground. that went “directly to those who need it”.

The Stormont Executive announced new restrictions for the Derry City and Strabane Council area on Thursday in an effort to stem spiralling infection numbers.

They include hospitality businesses being limited to takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining, and a call to avoid unnecessary travel.

A total of 65 patients with Covid-19 were being cared for in 20 hospitals in the region on Sunday, with nine in intensive care.