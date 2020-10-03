Leaving Cert students to discover their fate tonight after grading fiasco

Almost 7,000 lower grades were issued to 6,100 students due to errors in the calculated grades system, it has been confirmed this evening.

This follows the completion of a review into errors in the calculated grades system, first brought to light last Wednesday.

From 741 schools, 614 will have one or more upgraded results.

In total, 6,100 students received 6,870 grades lower than they deserved due to the error.

In total:

• 5,408 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in one subject.

• 621 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in two subjects.

• 71 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in three or more subjects.

Students will find out this evening if they received a corrected higher grade when the Calculated Grades portal reopens.

When the portal reopens, students will receive a text message to say whether their grade is changing to a higher grade or not.

The department will also e-mail students whose grades have been corrected.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education said: “Last week I expressed my regret to students for what had happened. I want to reiterate that today.

“You have had an exceptionally difficult year. I’m sorry for that. And I’m sorry this last week delivered more uncertainty to you.

“When we found errors in the code, I decided to seek independent expert oversight in the interest of certainty, particularly for students."

The Department’s helpline on 01 8892199 will be open today until 7pm and tomorrow from 11am-4 pm. The email address is LC2020@education.gov.ie.

The National Parents Council Helpline will re-open on Monday at 11 am. Full details of these arrangements are on gov.ie/leavingcertificate.