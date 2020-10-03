Monthly contactless spending nears €1 billion as August sees new high

Almost €1billion was spent using contactless payments in August, according to new figures.

Figures published by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show that in August 2020 more than 62 million contactless payments valued at almost €990m were made.

The BPFI said the average number of contactless payments made per day rose to two million valued at almost €32 million, more than double the value of payments in April.

The BPFI has said some of the increase can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contactless payment has been encouraged in recent months as a measure to help prevent the spread of the virus.

BPFI Chief Executive Brian Hayes added that the increase in the contactless spending limit from €30 to €50 will also have aided the increase.

He said that there has also been an increase in the value of contactless payments consumers are making.

“Consumers have undoubtedly increased their use of contactless payments and reduced their dependence on cash in recent months," he said.

“Today’s figures show a record breaking high in terms of monthly contactless spending with contactless payments accounting for half of all card payments in August 2020.

“We can also see that consumers are making higher-value contactless payments than before. The average contactless payment value is up from €12.51 in March to €15.93 in August.

“Some of this can certainly be attributed to the increase in the contactless limit to €50 in response to the Covid-19 crisis.”

Mr Hayes added that people’s behaviour is changing with a shift from cash to digital payments being highlighted by the new figures.

“This shift from cash to digital payments is further highlighted when we look at recent Central Bank of Ireland figures which show that the value of ATM withdrawals was 33% lower in August 2020 than a year earlier.” he said.

“This once again this underlines the changing pattern in people’s behaviour and the ongoing shift from cash to digital.

“And while part of this shift is down to necessity and convenience due to the impact of Covid-19, there is no doubt that behaviours are fundamentally changing and that and those who’ve become accustomed to paying by card will continue to do so.”