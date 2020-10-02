80% of charities fear closure as pandemic causes collapse in funding

Of the 118 charities who responded, 50% reported a rise in demand for their services during the coronavirus pandemic. 
80% of charities fear closure as pandemic causes collapse in funding

Deirdre Garvey, CEO of The Wheel and Sarah Monaghan, Campaigns Manager deliver their Pre-Budget Submission last month.

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 15:01
Mairead Cleary

Irish charities say they are struggling to survive as funding remains uncertain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new survey, conducted by The Wheel, found that 82% of charities expressed concern about whether they will have sufficient funds to provide their services in 2021.

Of the 118 charities who responded, 50% reported an increase in demand for their services. 

The national association of charities reports that there has been a 64% reduction in volunteers with reduced availability - 40% of respondents have cut staff hours.

Commenting on the survey, Director of Public Policy at the Wheel, Ivan Cooper said: "Despite innovative efforts to move key supports and services online, the collapse in income and volunteering will have a negative impact on the quantity and quality of supports, and the wellbeing of beneficiaries.”

Almost half of the charities surveyed said they expect their income to be down by 75% this year. The Wheel is calling for an additional €445m for the community and voluntary sector to be ring-fenced in the Government's upcoming budget.

"If we have learned anything from the Covid-19 crisis, it is that Ireland has the capacity to put community and the health and well-being of its people first," said Mr Cooper.

Read More

St John of God to terminate services with the HSE

More in this section

Irish contract tracing app used as model for American developers  Irish contract tracing app used as model for American developers 
File Photo Luke 'Ming' Flanagan, the Independent MEP has said a late-night Twitter comment about naked pictures of former Green Luke 'Ming' Flanagan reports 'unauthorised Twitter login' to Belgian police
High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Schools face industrial action over pay disputes and safety concerns 
#charityfundraisethe wheel#covid-19coronavirus

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices