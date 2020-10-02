80% of charities fear closure as pandemic causes collapse in funding

Irish charities say they are struggling to survive as funding remains uncertain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new survey, conducted by The Wheel, found that 82% of charities expressed concern about whether they will have sufficient funds to provide their services in 2021.

Of the 118 charities who responded, 50% reported an increase in demand for their services.

The national association of charities reports that there has been a 64% reduction in volunteers with reduced availability - 40% of respondents have cut staff hours.

Commenting on the survey, Director of Public Policy at the Wheel, Ivan Cooper said: "Despite innovative efforts to move key supports and services online, the collapse in income and volunteering will have a negative impact on the quantity and quality of supports, and the wellbeing of beneficiaries.”

Almost half of the charities surveyed said they expect their income to be down by 75% this year. The Wheel is calling for an additional €445m for the community and voluntary sector to be ring-fenced in the Government's upcoming budget.

"If we have learned anything from the Covid-19 crisis, it is that Ireland has the capacity to put community and the health and well-being of its people first," said Mr Cooper.