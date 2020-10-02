Armed gardaí called to college campus in Galway

Armed gardaí were called to NUI Galway's campus today after reports of someone in possession of a gun.

Worried students posted videos to Twitter, saying the gardaí parked in Goldcrest student accommodation and were heading towards Corrib Village student accommodation, which is directly across from Goldcrest.

In a statement, the garda press office said: "Gardaí responded to a report of a possible firearm at a property in Upper Newcastle, Galway this afternoon, Friday October 2.

"The Armed Support Unit attended the scene and conducted a thorough search of the premises. The search proved negative."

NUI Galway have been contacted for comment.

Park and Ride looking a lil different this year pic.twitter.com/TvicsEVyNy — NUIG Confessions😷 (@NUIGconfessions) October 2, 2020