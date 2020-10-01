No counties to increase Covid-19 restriction levels - NPHET

No counties will be moved up a level of restrictions today after a decision from NPHET.

However, there will be further nationwide restrictions on visitors to people's homes.

The rules are to change meaning people can have no more than six people from one other household in their home at any one time.

It is in a bid to reduce community transmission caused by gatherings in houses and apartments.

Earlier, the health minister said he wants to see both Dublin and Donegal moved back in line with restrictions across the country as soon as possible.

Mr Donnelly said Nphet look at more than just overall cases in individual counties with hospitalisations and the number in intensive care units taken into account as well as how and where the virus is spreading.

"So our public health doctors are already looking at a lot of different metrics as per other countries and my hope is that there are no further changes today."