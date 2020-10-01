No counties to increase Covid-19 restriction levels - NPHET

However, there will be further nationwide restrictions on visitors to peoples homes.
No counties to increase Covid-19 restriction levels - NPHET

The rules are to change meaning people can have no more than six people from one other household in their home at any one time.

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 15:10 PM
Greg Murphy

No counties will be moved up a level of restrictions today after a decision from NPHET.

However, there will be further nationwide restrictions on visitors to people's homes.

The rules are to change meaning people can have no more than six people from one other household in their home at any one time.

It is in a bid to reduce community transmission caused by gatherings in houses and apartments.

Earlier, the health minister said he wants to see both Dublin and Donegal moved back in line with restrictions across the country as soon as possible.

Mr Donnelly said Nphet look at more than just overall cases in individual counties with hospitalisations and the number in intensive care units taken into account as well as how and where the virus is spreading.

"So our public health doctors are already looking at a lot of different metrics as per other countries and my hope is that there are no further changes today."

Read More

Dr Tony Holohan to return to work next week

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Sep 18, 2020 Further questions for government as Ryan found out about Leaving Cert issue on Friday
FILE PHOTO The entire Cabinet must now self isolate after news that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being tested for Cov Other counties risk moving to Level 3 today, warns Donnelly
State couldn't fund Derry woman's legal battle over her 'foreign jurisdiction' State couldn't fund Derry woman's legal battle over her 'foreign jurisdiction'

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices