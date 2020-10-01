Dr Tony Holohan to return to work next week

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will return to his post next week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he's looking forward to working with the returning CMO. Mr Donnelly has been working with Dr Ronan Glynn, who took over the role while Dr Holohan was on leave.

Dr Holohan stepped back from his role in July to spend time with his family as his wife was receiving palliative care.

Dr Holohan had become a well-known figure during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as he recommended strict measures to tackle the virus, including the national lockdown.

Nphet meet this afternoon to decide which counties must join Dublin and Donegal in Level Three restrictions.