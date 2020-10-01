Dr Tony Holohan to return to work next week

Dr Holohan stepped back from his role in July to spend time with his family as his wife was receiving palliative care
Dr Tony Holohan to return to work next week

Dr Holohan stepped back from his role in July to spend time with his family. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 13:02 PM

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will return to his post next week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he's looking forward to working with the returning CMO. Mr Donnelly has been working with Dr Ronan Glynn, who took over the role while Dr Holohan was on leave.

Dr Holohan stepped back from his role in July to spend time with his family as his wife was receiving palliative care. 

Dr Holohan had become a well-known figure during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as he recommended strict measures to tackle the virus, including the national lockdown.

Nphet meet this afternoon to decide which counties must join Dublin and Donegal in Level Three restrictions.

Read More

Watch: Cork people urged to limit social interactions as Covid numbers surge  

More in this section

Social care New guidelines for visiting care facilities issued
File Photo Today HIQA will release Report into Portlaoise Hospital. Maternity study shows room for improvement in care after birth
MSPs debate child care plans St John of God to terminate services with the HSE
#hsenphet#covid-19tony holohan

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices