Government publishes code of conduct to help businesses renting

Tánaiste Leo Varakdar has urged commercial landlords to do what they can to help businesses leasing their premises to continue to operate.

Mr Varadkar, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said steps should be taken to ease the burden on struggling businesses, rather than premises lying idle.

This morning, the Government published a voluntary code of conduct, which has been developed in consultation with IBEC, Retail Excellence Ireland, Chambers Ireland and Irish Institutional Property (IIP), who manage approximately €14bn of Irish property.

The code, which will apply until July 31, 2021, sets out a number of principles that both parties should commit to abide by. It asks commercial landlords to provide concessions where they can and where it is not possible, it asks them to set out clearly the reasons for this.

Likewise, the code also suggests that commercial tenants seeking new arrangements should be clear as to why assistance is needed when seeking concessions from their landlord.

Mr Varadkar said "Nobody wants to see vacant premises in our towns and villages or our shopping centres. Landlords should be willing to do what they can to help their tenants to continue to operate rather than facing the risk of a vacant premises and inability to obtain new tenants.

"Equally, tenants should pay what they can and speak with their landlord when difficulties arise. The code sets out how both parties can work together to get through these uncertain times.”

Meanwhile the Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien said the code of conduct and the six-month commercial rates waver will provide some practical assistance to commercial landlords and tenants.