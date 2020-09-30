Antrim man who died following an assault named as Donald Fraser Rennie

A man who died following an assault in Ballymena was Donald Fraser Rennie, police said.

The 33-year-old was found at a flat after being subjected to a vicious and sustained beating, detectives added.

Two men, aged 29 and 33, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector with the PSNI John Caldwell said his thoughts are with the victim’s family and his fiancee at this very sad and difficult time.

“At this stage I believe that Donald was the victim of a vicious, sustained and violent beating which resulted in his death.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us.”

He was discovered dead in the Crebilly Road area.

The detective said he wanted to speak to anyone who had been in contact with him at any time between Tuesday September 29 and 1am on Wednesday September 30.

He is also seeking anyone who was in the Crebilly Road between midday Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday morning.

“I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw or heard anything suspicious.”