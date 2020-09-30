Antrim man who died following an assault named as Donald Fraser Rennie

Antrim man who died following an assault named as Donald Fraser Rennie

A man who died following an assault in Ballymena was Donald Fraser Rennie, police said (Niall Carson/PA).

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 20:51 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

A man who died following an assault in Ballymena was Donald Fraser Rennie, police said.

The 33-year-old was found at a flat after being subjected to a vicious and sustained beating, detectives added.

Two men, aged 29 and 33, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector with the PSNI John Caldwell said his thoughts are with the victim’s family and his fiancee at this very sad and difficult time.

“At this stage I believe that Donald was the victim of a vicious, sustained and violent beating which resulted in his death.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us.”

He was discovered dead in the Crebilly Road area.

The detective said he wanted to speak to anyone who had been in contact with him at any time between Tuesday September 29 and 1am on Wednesday September 30.

He is also seeking anyone who was in the Crebilly Road between midday Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday morning.

“I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw or heard anything suspicious.”

Read More

Girl, 12, dies following a house fire in County Antrim

More in this section

Cookstown incident Girl, 12, dies following a house fire in County Antrim
Coronavirus - Thu Sep 24, 2020 Taoiseach to share assessment of Brexit with European leaders
CC DAIL CENTENARY EVENT Supreme Court to discuss report on Judge Seamus Woulfe's Golfgate event attendance
ballymenapa-sourceplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices