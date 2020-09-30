Covid-19: 429 new cases, 189 in Dublin and 60 in Cork, with one further death

The Department of Health has been notified of 429 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death.

There has now been a total of 1,804 coronavirus-related deaths here and 36,169 cases.

There were 189 cases confirmed in Dublin, 60 in Cork and 31 in Donegal.

Sixty-five percent of today's confirmed cases are under 45 years of age.

The remaining cases are:

28 in Galway;

18 in Kildare;

15 in Wicklow and Clare;

12 in Limerick;

9 in Meath;

8 in Louth;

7 in Cavan and Longford;

6 in Laois; 5 in Offaly and Westmeath;

and the remaining 14 cases in 8 counties.

Seventy-seven cases have been identified as community transmission, with 45% of today's cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

Earlier, the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 heard, it was “too early” to say if Covid-19 is stabilising in Dublin and if further restrictions can be applied to cities or local areas rather than whole counties.

While “optimistic” that infection rates are stabilising in Dublin, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said “significant improvements” are needed before restrictions can be eased.

“At best, it’s beginning to stabilise but we do need a few more days of data to confirm that trend,” Dr Glynn said, adding that the only Covid metric of importance is for everyone to reduce their contacts.

“These are really hard choices but we need the vast majority of people across the capital to make those hard choices if we’re going to turn this around. It is simply too early to say at this point if it is turning around,” he added.

Meanwhile, there have been 424 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has announced.

A further coronavirus-linked death has been reported to the department, although it did not occur within the last day.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 579.