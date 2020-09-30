Dr Ronan Glynn: Narrative around Covid-19 has evolved into 'blame culture'

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that the narrative around Covid-19 has changed "dramatically" and evolved to a "blame culture".

Dr Glynn said blaming young people is the "latest one" as more and more people show signs of frustration in the ongoing battle with coronavirus.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee's final sitting today, Dr Glynn responded to Sinn Féin's David Cullinane who asked about the commentary around young people.

Mr Cullinane said there needs to be a "deeper appreciation" of the impact of the restrictions on young people.

"I am conscious of people going to college and not being able to socialise," he added.

"We need to make sure we can give those people more social opportunities."

He added: "The latest one is young people."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he has "sanctioned" a doubling of the health workforce capacity in dealing with Covid-19.

He added: "Pre-Covid we had 254 working full-time working across the workforce, we are going to double that number.

"I am also creating consultant posts for public health doctors.

"I am also sanctioning €30m for the temporary assistance scheme for nursing homes.

"This winter is going to be one of the most challenging for our health services. Regardless of any additional funding, we are facing unprecedented challenges."

Fine Gael's Fergus O'Dowd raised the issue around the Covid-19 positivity rate of testing and how it will affect policies and decisions about restrictions.

Dr Glynn said the national rate is less than 3%, but it is higher than 5% in some parts of the country, including Co Donegal.

He said that no one set of metrics supersedes all others.

Mr O'Dowd said he is concerned at the rising positivity rate.

Fianna Fáil's Cormac Devlin asked Stephen Donnelly whether HSE plans to increase the test and trace capacity were sufficient.

Mr Donnelly said: "Our turnaround times are pretty good. At the moment we are transitioning to a full-time workforce to 3,000.

"We have capacity for 100,000 [tests] per week.

"Over the last seven days, we have tested 96,000."

Professor Philip Nolan said there is no evidence that the reopening of schools added to the increase in cases of Covid-19.

He added: "Transmission is occurring in older adults, adults above the age 19, the level of transmission in 18 and younger has decreased as a proportion."

Mr Cullinane also raised the effect of restrictions on restaurants and asked when Dublin can reach level two of the Government's Covid-19 plan.

Dr Glynn said the impact of the tighter restrictions in Dublin will only materialise over the coming days.

"Nphet was clear about the urgency in Dublin," he added.

Mr Cullinane queried whether there will be a "bottleneck" of tests after additional staff are hired to carry out testing and tracing, but the capacity for testing is not increased.

Mr Donnelly said the lab capacity is "slightly over" 100,000 a week.

"The additional staff are to that capacity," Mr Donnelly added.

"The virus spreads quickly in different parts of the country, so we want to make sure we have a certain standard of swabbing."

Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan said the public health message is "not getting across" to some people, particularly those who are ignoring Covid-19 measures such as social distancing.

Dr Glynn acknowledged that people are tired and fatigued.

"We would ask every sector, every restaurant and businesses and sporting organisation to look with vigour at what more they can do," he added.

"Can we do more around the enforcement? I think we do. I accept some clarification around messaging has been lost."

Labour's Duncan Smith said there is no "clear picture" to introduce airport testing across Dublin's airports.

Mr Donnelly said there were "mixed views" around the introduction of random testing in the airports.

"Nphet said it would not be their highest priority," Mr Donnelly added.

Professor Nolan said: "Testing alone will not provide significant protection because the number of cases the testing will miss.

"There is no point in introducing a point-in-time system."

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry asked about resources for mental health, adding that 6% of HSE spending is on mental health services.

Dr Glynn said there is "no doubt" the last seven months has impacted on people.

"We will see negative knock-on effects of that. But my job is to keep this disease under control," Dr Glynn told the committee.

"The biggest threat is that this disease gets out of control."