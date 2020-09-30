Record 424 people test positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland 

A record 424 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Of those, 139 were in the Derry and Strabane area. The North's infection rate now stands at 323 per 100,000 in the last seven days.

One new death has also been reported by the Department of Health there, bringing the death toll to 579.

This is the fourth day of the highest daily number of new cases.

1,950 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the North in the past week.

Meanwhile, later today the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold the 100th coronavirus briefing since the pandemic hit the UK.

He will be joined by CMO Chris Witty and Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance. It will be the first time the three appeared together at the podiums since September 9.