Record 424 people test positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland 

Derry and Strabane report 139 positive cases of the disease alone 
Record 424 people test positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland 

Of the 424 cases in Northern Ireland, 139 were in the Derry and Strabane area. Picture: File image

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 15:12 PM
Mairead Cleary

A record 424 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Of those, 139 were in the Derry and Strabane area. The North's infection rate now stands at 323 per 100,000 in the last seven days.

One new death has also been reported by the Department of Health there, bringing the death toll to 579.

This is the fourth day of the highest daily number of new cases.

1,950 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the North in the past week.

Meanwhile, later today the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold the 100th coronavirus briefing since the pandemic hit the UK.

He will be joined by CMO Chris Witty and Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance. It will be the first time the three appeared together at the podiums since September 9.

Read More

Micheál Martin: We will look at 'sector-specific' Covid-19 supports  

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Sep 3, 2020 Elaine Loughlin: Government needs schooling after Leaving Cert 'calculated mess'
School principals demand answers on botched Leaving Cert results School principals demand answers on botched Leaving Cert results
General Election Ireland 2020 Micheál Martin: We will look at 'sector-specific' Covid-19 supports  
#covid-19northern irelandderrycoronavirusplace: derryplace: strabaneperson: boris johnson

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices