Crisis at Cork and Shannon airports: Government explores 'targeted support measures'

Further support for "decimated" Cork and Shannon airports are currently being considered by the Government, according to the transport junior minister.

Hildegarde Naughton, who was responding to calls from senators making representations on Cork and Shannon, said Department of Transport officials were actively “exploring” measures, but did not specify what was being considered.

Senators Jerry Buttimer and Timmy Dooley spoke in unison about the plight of Cork and Shannon airports since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with both saying their survival was at stake, as well as the economic reach in both regions.

Mr Buttimer said: “It is about protecting public health but rebuilding consumer confidence and rebuilding regional and international connectivity. Cork Airport and all our airports operate in an open economy, we are an island nation so therefore our aviation sector is critical.

“We need clarity on the (aviation) taskforce recovery plan, we need reform of the red and green lists, and we need to have a comprehensive remodelling of our testing. In regards to red, the options of testing in lieu of quarantine must be put in place.

Cork Airport has seen passenger numbers plummet by 90%, it will lose €20m in the year ahead, yet it is the only one not to get funding under the regional airport capital funding, Mr Buttimer said.

“That must be given serious consideration,” he said.

Mr Dooley said Covid-19 was having a “huge negative economic impact” on the businesses and employees in the Shannon region.

“In Co Clare alone, hotels, guesthouses, tourism attractions are such an important part of the economic life of our county, and they are decimated as a result.

“Vital infrastructure that has been built up over the decades needs to be protected. The really serious worry at the minute is that as economic recovery starts to take hold, it will be concentrated through the main airport in this country, Dublin.

"That would be devastating to the future life of regional development and have a dramatic impact on Clare and the west of Ireland.”

Airlines had written off the prospect of making money on regional routes for a long time, and “as a functioning government,” it cannot allow airlines to axe vital routes, he said.

“We have to put in place state supports to protect key routes. We will have to provide funding to these private airlines, much and all as you wouldn’t want to do that in a normal time, it will be necessary.”

There is a public service obligation model that has been used in the past that should be explored, he said.

Ms Naughton responded that she was “acutely aware” of the challenges airports were facing, including “seeing firsthand the impact on Cork Airport.”

“Officials in my Department are exploring further targeted support measures which will be considered by the Government as part of further plans to aid the broader economic recovery. These supports would be aimed at maintaining connectivity at Cork, Shannon and Dublin airports.

“The key to a meaningful recovery in the aviation sector, however, is to enable safe travel where the risk of contracting the virus is low, and where the risk can be mitigated through measures such as testing, and where travellers have some level of certainty and the public health measures in place during their travel journey,” she said.

Once an EU-wide common approach was agreed later this month, the path for travel will be clearer, she claimed.

Meanwhile, MEP for Ireland South, Deirdre Clune said if routes from the likes of Cork Airport are lost, “they will not be easily replaced”.

“Important connections are not only a means for individuals to travel they need to be considered as vital in supporting jobs in the pharmaceutical, technology, software, medical, finance, food and drink and all the sectors contributing to our export economy,” she said.

Routes such as the Cork to Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris and London flights are vital for the Southern region, providing connectivity and access not only to Amsterdam, Paris and London, but also to onward flights through the international airline hubs as well as excellent train access across Europe, she said: “This is a very difficult time for our airlines and airports but we must ensure that they get support at this time as we need strong airports, not just in Dublin but around the country.”