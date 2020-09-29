Covid-19: 363 new confirmed cases, 154 in Dublin and 40 in Cork, with one further death

The health service needs to plan for "subsequent waves of Covid-19", the head of the HSE has warned.
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 18:00 PM
Greg Murphy

The Department of Health has been notified of 363 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death.

There has now been a total of 1,803 coronavirus-related deaths here and 35,740 cases.

There were 154 cases confirmed in Dublin, 40 in Cork and 23 in Donegal.

Sixty-four percent of today's confirmed cases are under 45 years of age.

The remaining cases are as follows:

  • 16 in Wexford;
  • 15 in Roscommon;
  • 14 in Galway and Monaghan;
  • 11 in Kildare, Meath, and Wicklow;
  • 9 in Limerick;
  • 6 in Clare;
  • 5 in Mayo and Tipperary;
  • and the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

Fifty-eight cases have been identified as community transmission, with 47% of today's cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

Earlier, the head of the HSE has warned that the health service needs to plan for "subsequent waves of Covid-19".

Even with the development of a vaccine, societal changes will be needed, Paul Reid told the Oireachtas Covid Committee.

He added that a difficult winter and a resurgence of Covid-19 is "the worst possible scenario for our health services".

In the North, there have been 320 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has said.

It brings the total number of infections to 11,269, including 1,702 notified within the last seven days.

There were no further deaths recorded by the department, leaving the toll at 578.

