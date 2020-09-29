INMO: 242 waiting on trolleys nationwide 

There are 242 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across this country today.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 212 of those are waiting in emergency departments, while 30 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

53 people are waiting for a bed at the University Hospital Limerick - 42 in emergency departments and a further 11 in other hospital wards.

25 people await a bed in Cork University Hospital, while twenty wait in the Mercy Hospital.

Kerry University Hospital had 19 people waiting, while Mayo University Hospital had 34, 25 of which were in the emergency department.

In Dublin, Tallaght University Hospital had the highest number of patients on a trolley in the county with 15 people in their emergency department.

The Matter Hospital currently has 13.

There are 15 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys; including Bantry General, Nenagh General, South Tipperary General and University Hospital Waterford.