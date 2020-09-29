Questions over legality of Michael D'Arcy's appointment to lobby group

Questions over legality of Michael D'Arcy's appointment to lobby group

Fine Gael's Michael D'Arcy  at the 2016 Wexford election count. Picture: Mary Browne

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 06:30 AM
Michael Clifford and Elaine Loughlin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under pressure to clarify the legality of former minister Michael D'Arcy's appointment to an investment fund lobby group.

Mr D’Arcy, who is joining the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM), spoke in the Seanad last week in favour of a bill for which funds have spent five years lobbying for.

Both Sinn Féin and Labour have sought clarity from Mr Varadkar and the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) on the appointment.

Under SIPO rules, ministers and ministers of state are banned from lobbying or being employed by a group that engages in lobbying for a period of 12 months.

Exemptions to this rule can be given — however, Mr D'Arcy has not requested such an exemption. Last Wednesday, Mr D'Arcy, who has resigned his Seanad seat, spoke in favour of the Investment Limited Partnership Bill.

“From my experience, investors are significantly ahead of everyone else,” he told the House.

“They are the people with private equity funds and who administer the monies that will be crucial if we are serious about sustainable finance.”

Read More

Cork students defend virtual freshers week against 'shocking irresponsibility' claims

Mr D'Arcy, who was a minister for state in the Department of Finance in the last Government, also said the financial services sector, which employs around 16,000 people, "has been arguing, for about four-and-a-half to five years, that without this legislation, it cannot advance the private equity side of investment in Ireland".

During the second reading of the bill, Mr Darcy said the current law was out of sync with other European countries in terms of the limits on partnership investment for funds.

Questioning the legality of the appointment, Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty claimed the IAIM lobbied Mr D’Arcy in the past regarding tax breaks worth millions of euros for multinational executives while he was a junior minister.

In a statement, IAIM said Mr D’Arcy is "fully aware" of SIPO’s guidelines as set out with regards to the responsibilities of former officer holders.

Among those tipped to fill the Seanad seat now vacated by Mr D’Arcy are former senator Ian Marshall and former Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering.

Read More

Leo Varadkar under pressure to explain Michael D'Arcy appointment

More in this section

Business woman study financial market to calculate possible risks and profits.Female economist accounting money with statistics Revenue made 93 data breaches last year 
Gardaí appeal for information on man’s unexplained death Gardaí appeal for information on man’s unexplained death
CC KILDARE ST More than 19,000 apply for Pandemic Unemployment Payment in last 7 days

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices