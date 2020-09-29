Gardaí appeal for information on man’s unexplained death

Gardaí appeal for information on man’s unexplained death

(Garda)

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 07:07 AM
David Young, PA

Gardai have appealed for information on the unexplained death of a man found fatally injured in the hallway of his Dublin apartment complex.

John Hannigan, 48, was found unconscious in the property on Grosvenor Road in Rathmines on January 3.

He died in hospital seven weeks later.

Gardai said they are not revealing the findings of a post-mortem examination for “operational reasons”.

“Investigating gardaí have not been able to determine the sole cause of John’s death as being due to natural or accidental circumstances and continue to investigate all the circumstances of this unexplained death,” said a Garda spokesman.

At around 1.30pm on the day he sustained the injuries, Mr Hannigan travelled to Balally in Sandyford to meet a family member.

Gardai have been unable to establish his movements upon leaving Sandyford up until the time he was found in the apartment block at 6.30pm.

They have urged anyone with any information to come forward.

More in this section

Exam cheating rises Q&A: What went wrong in Leaving Cert errors? 
School principals demand answers on botched Leaving Cert results School principals demand answers on botched Leaving Cert results
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 16, 2020 Record 424 people test positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland 
appealpa-sourceplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices