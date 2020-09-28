Covid-19: 390 new cases but no further deaths

The Department of Health has reported an additional 390 cases of Covid-19 with 209 of these cases in Dublin.

There has now been a total of 35,377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No more people have died from Covid-19. The death toll remains at 1,802.

A quarter of all new cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks have been among younger people aged between 15 and 24.

The county breakdown of cases is as follows:

209 in Dublin,

27 in Cork,

22 in Donegal,

21 in Galway,

14 in Kildare and Monaghan,

7 Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford,

6 in Limerick and Longford, 5 in Laois, Meath, Offaly, and Sligo.

At the National Public Health Emergency Team a healthcare worker has described his experience of Covid-19 and the "living hell" that his family went through.

Jerick Martin, 30s, described himself as "fit and healthy" when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but within a week he was admitted to hospital where he spent 68 days in intensive care, much of it on a ventilator in an induced coma.

"I was a fit and healthy man in my thirties, working and enjoying my life with my wife and my daughter," he said.

His doctor told him he would be in a coma for "a few days" but he woke up "two months later".