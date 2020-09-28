Covid-19: 390 new cases but no further deaths

There has now been a total of 35,377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Covid-19: 390 new cases but no further deaths
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 17:47 PM
Greg Murphy

The Department of Health has reported an additional 390 cases of Covid-19 with 209 of these cases in Dublin.

There has now been a total of 35,377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No more people have died from Covid-19. The death toll remains at 1,802.

A quarter of all new cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks have been among younger people aged between 15 and 24.

The county breakdown of cases is as follows:

  • 209 in Dublin, 
  • 27 in Cork, 
  • 22 in Donegal, 
  • 21 in Galway, 
  • 14 in Kildare and Monaghan, 
  • 7 Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford, 
  • 6 in Limerick and Longford, 5 in Laois, Meath, Offaly, and Sligo.

At the National Public Health Emergency Team a healthcare worker has described his experience of Covid-19 and the "living hell" that his family went through.

Jerick Martin, 30s, described himself as "fit and healthy" when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but within a week he was admitted to hospital where he spent 68 days in intensive care, much of it on a ventilator in an induced coma.

"I was a fit and healthy man in my thirties, working and enjoying my life with my wife and my daughter," he said.

His doctor told him he would be in a coma for "a few days" but he woke up "two months later".

Read More

'Fit and healthy' healthcare worker spent two months in a coma due to Covid-19

More in this section

Luke Ming Flanagan says his account was hacked following Tweet about picture of Saoirse McHugh Luke Ming Flanagan says his account was hacked following Tweet about picture of Saoirse McHugh
Man, 50s, dies following single-vehicle crash in Dublin Man, 50s, dies following single-vehicle crash in Dublin
Doctor writing a medical chart. 'Fit and healthy' healthcare worker spent two months in a coma due to Covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices