Taoiseach urges young people to take Covid seriously as student describes 'deathbed' experience

Young people have been urged by the Taoiseach to listen to the personal experiences of those who have contracted Covid-19.

Micheál Martin made his comments after a Cork student tweeted that he had been rushed to hospital and temporarily paralysed after testing positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

Ben Quigley tweeted from Rennes in France on Sunday that he had been brought to hospital via ambulance as he was unable to breathe.

“I was convinced I was on my deathbed. I’m 20 years old. Stuff like that isn’t supposed to happen to a 20-year-old,” he tweeted.

“But it does, so take nothing for granted and leave no stones unturned.”

On Monday, Mr Martin thanked the student for sharing his “terrifying” personal experience.

“Any young person who thinks that Covid-19 isn’t really for them to worry about, needs to take just 10 seconds out of their day to [read this].”

