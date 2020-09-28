Donald Trump's Irish and Scottish golf courses record massive losses

US President Donald Trump has recorded $63.6 million (€54.6m) in losses on his Scottish and Irish golf courses.

The losses were revealed in 15 years of Donald Trump's tax returns seen by the New York Times.

Trump Golf Resort in Doonbeg Co. Clare and Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, and Trump Turnberry in Ayr, Scotland have all recorded substantial losses.

When he took office and during the 2016 election, Mr. Trump said he would not pursue foreign deals as president and would step away from the Trump family business, leaving his son Donald Trump Jnr in charge.

According to the New York Times, in his first two years in the White House, his revenue from abroad totalled $73 million, "much of that money was from his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland".

"Overall, since 2000, Mr. Trump has reported losses of $315.6 million at the golf courses that are his prized possessions," the article states.

He also has courses in the US and the Middle East.

The golf resort is the biggest employer in the small village in West Clare, employing around 213 people, increasing to 300 in peak season, and has been hailed as regenerating the area which is lacking in employment opportunities.

It's understood the vast majority of these staff have been let go or furloughed under the government’s wage subsidy scheme.

The Trump Organisation has reportedly invested €40 million in Trump Doonbeg, including the purchase price, since buying it six years ago.

Operating losses were reported to be around €100,000 in 2018 as the resort reported it's “best year” to date for the resort.

Planning for coastal protection works at Trump Doonbeg was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in March this year after a drawn-out wait for a decision which overturned a ruling by Clare County Council.

A room in Trump Doonbeg this weekend for two adults for one night would cost €310.

The New York Times report found that President Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and in his first year in the White House, he paid another $750 only.

"He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made," the article states.

"His finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed.

"Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million."

The American election will take place on November 3, where President Trump will run against Irish-American Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden.