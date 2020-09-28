Report: At-risk young people missing out on important support services due to Covid-19

14% of 256 respondents said they were unable to provide a service during the lockdown, impacting access four roughly 6,900 young people.
67% of youth workers noted that the move to online working had negatively impacted their ability to engage with 'at risk' younger people, while 68% of respondents said that younger people’s reluctance to engage digitally was proving to be a major challenge. File Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 11:15 AM
Steven Heaney

At-risk children and young people are missing out on vital services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

New research from the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) has found that, as a result of Covid-19, thousands of younger people are unable to access supports they would normally be able to avail of.

The NYCI surveyed 256 youth services projects for their report. 14% of respondents said they were unable to provide a service during the lockdown, impacting access for roughly 6,900 young people.

A further 59% said they had experienced a marked reduction in the number of young people with whom they engaged.

Only eight of the 256 services said they saw an increase in engagement as a result of the move to “virtual activities” during the pandemic.

67% of youth workers noted that the move to online working had negatively impacted their ability to engage with at-risk younger people, while 68% of respondents said that younger people’s reluctance to engage digitally was proving to be a major challenge.

CEO of NYCI, Mary Cunningham, said that while youth workers had shown "creativity and flexibility" throughout the pandemic, younger people who were already at risk had become more "disconnected" since the outbreak of the virus.

She said: "Youth workers have been thrown into the deep end, yet have stepped into the gap and embarked on a steep learning curve to support young people and their families in whatever way possible within public health guidelines. 

All this has come at a significant cost for youth workers and youth organisations, however, in terms of exhaustion, emotional labour, stress, unhealthy work/life boundaries, isolation from colleagues, challenges with regard to poor broadband connectivity and digital poverty, and safeguarding concerns.

Ms Cunningham said that youth groups needed to be prepared to offer a blended approach to youth services - one which combined digital and face-to-face methods of interaction. 

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O'Gorman. Picture: Julien Beha;
"In the coming months, funding and investment for the youth sector will be vital, as will technological innovation and ICT infrastructure, training for digital skills and on various digital platforms, and Covid-19 compliance,” she added.   

Speaking after the publication of today's report, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman said that the support provided by youth services had only become more important during times of crisis.

He said: "This research clearly shows that youth services throughout Ireland have gone above and beyond to maintain contact and continue to provide supports to the young people with whom they work. 

"I know this has not been easy, and I know challenges will remain in the aftermath of Covid-19."

