Michael D'Arcy quits Seanad to head investment fund lobby group

Former Junior Finance Minister Michael D'Arcy is to leave the Seanad to join the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

Mr D'Arcy, who lost his Wexford Dáil seat in this year's election, has been appointed CEO of the representative body.

Mr D’Arcy said Brexit represents a unique opportunity to develop Ireland further as a credible leading investment management centre.

“Given my work over the past 13 years as a public representative, and through working with companies across the industry on initiatives like the ‘Ireland for Finance’ strategy I launched in 2019 as Minister for Financial Services, I understand the important role these organisations play in areas like employment, talent and regional development," the former Fine Gael TD said.

“I believe that, crucially now, there is a huge opportunity for Ireland, as the UK exits the EU, to help shape the future agenda of not just investment managers and firms where these is considerable growth potential, but even more broadly for the funds industry as a whole and for Ireland to become a global centre for the industry."

He added: "In that regard, Ireland will need to continue to develop its skills base, and the promotion of education and training will be key in equipping students with the required skillsets, as will be the need to create a greater awareness among graduates and school leavers of the industry’s diverse employment opportunities."

He said he hoped to make Ireland the top destination for the advancement of sustainable and Green finance, and to form strong links and grow our relationships abroad.

John Corrigan, Chair of IAIM said: “Ireland is one of the world’s leading centres for investment management, and the industry is uniquely positioned to play an integral role in the economic and social recovery post-Covid-19.

However, we need to ensure that the regulation, policies and joined-up industry thinking in Ireland support this growth.

"The industry is growing exponentially in Ireland and our expectation is for this trend to continue.

"This is our first step in onboarding the necessary expertise and competencies to face the challenge."