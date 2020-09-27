Virus testing lab say 'false-positive' results are not the cause of high Covid cases 

The country's Covid-19 testing system has a maximum of one false positive for every 500 tests carried out, according to the Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

The laboratory, which works to develop and deliver Covid-19 testing, played a vital role in the early detection of COVID-19 cases in Ireland.

The HSE is looking at expanding its capacity beyond the current limit of 100,000 per week - although it has never hit that mark.

88,000 tests have been carried out in the last seven days nationally.

Dr Cillian De Gascun said that the specific false positive rate will be clearer in time but he doesn't believe it is the cause of the increased cases.

"The false positive rates are not driving the pandemic in Ireland."

"It's important to highlight that the number of people going to the hospital is higher now. The number of people in intensive care is increasing and the number of deaths are increasing," he said.