Hotel bookings plummet 67% following revised restrictions 

The weekly rate of new bookings for hotels in Ireland has plummeted by 67% following the introduction of revised restrictions published in the Government's Living with Covid plan.

The survey, which was carried out by the Irish Hotel Federation, found that occupancy rates for October are 23% and 12% for November, based on bookings placed so far.

The occupancy rate is at its lowest in the capital where just 12% of hotel rooms are occupied. The South East region - Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford - is fairing the best at 40%.

President of the IHF, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane said it's "make or break" time for the hospitality sector.

"Urgent and unprecedented intervention from the Government is required to support tourism businesses and safeguard thousands of jobs throughout the sector. This must form a central plank of the Budget due to be announced next month.”

The Federation is calling on the Government to take measures to protect the tourism and hospitality sector.

The IHF is calling for enhanced employment subsidies, a reduction in tourism VAT to 9%, an extended waiver of local authority rates and greater access to banking finance. They also call for a testing regime to allow interational travel to return "as soon as possible."