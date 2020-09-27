Attorney General gave advice on housing without declaring in writing he was a landlord

AG Paul Gallagher didn't follow protocol in writing to the Taoiseach saying he's a landlord when giving housing advice. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 12:23 PM

The Attorney General did not follow protocol in writing to the Taoiseach saying he's a landlord when giving advice that a ban on evictions and rent increases would be open to a constitutional challenge.

Last month the moratorium which was brought in for the pandemic was replaced with a system based on individual's needs.

Renters in financial difficulty can apply to the Residential Tenancies Board for an exemption from rent going up or being evicted.

Sinn Féin's Housing spokesperson is Eoin O'Broin - he says it's concerning that Attorney General Paul Gallagher didn't inform Micheal Martin of a potential conflict of interest.

"There's a clear legal requirement to submit a statement in writing to the Government where a conflict or potential conflict of interest arises."

"There's no doubt that the AG, who is a landlord, giving advice on rent allowances and evictions has a conflict of interest. The Government needs to  explain why the letter of the Ethics Act wasn't followed in this instance."

#housinglandlordsinn féinpaul gallagher

