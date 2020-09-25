Taoiseach: Fianna Fáil to allow free vote on Dying with Dignity bill

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that a free vote on the upcoming Dying with Dignity Bill is highly likely as his party supports "a vote of conscience" on life or death issues.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin confirmed his decision to allow a free vote, which is significant in the context of the bill’s chances of passing at second stage in the Dáil.

He said: "The Fianna Fáil position since 2013 on life or death issues is that it’s a vote of conscience and the party will consider that in greater detail, but that is likely to be the party position on that, in terms of there will be a free vote for every individual."

Responding to the news, Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said he welcomed the progress in that his bill is not being rejected out of hand. But he called for the bill to be passed and to progress into pre-legislative scrutiny.

“It is welcome that there will a free vote. But the question will they put down amendments. The danger is that if they seek to put it into a committee for 12 months. Alarm bells would ring for me. The fear would be our bill would never see the light of day. They could pass it and allow it go to pre-legislative committee,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party colleagues that he favours the establishment of an all-party Oireachtas Committee to look into the issue of assisted dying.

However, most members of Fine Gael, including Mr Varadkar, have voiced support for an Oireachtas Committee similar to the one that was set up around the Eighth Amendment.

The majority of members also strongly agreed that there should be a free vote on the bill when it comes before the Dáil again.

Mr Varakdar said the second stage of the Bill could be deferred for a number of months to allow a special committee to hear from experts and those with personal experiences and then report back.

A number of members, including senators John McGahan and Barry Ward said they would be against putting the issue to a Citizen's Assembly this would be simply kicking the can down the road.

It is understood Mr Ward told the meeting that a Citizens' Assembly is only used as a cover when politicians "don't have the courage to deal with issues themselves".

Mr Varadkar added that there are also "practical concerns" around holding a Citizens' Assembly given the Covid threat.

The Green Party are set to grant a free vote on the bill too with several of their TDs in favour.