Donegal businesses affected by Covid-19 to receive €2m extra grant

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has announced a €2m extra grand for businesses in Donegal affected by additional restrictions.

The news comes after Donegal was placed into Level Three of the Living with Covid plan.

The change in status means that pubs and restaurants in Donegal must close indoor dining and residents face restrictions on household visitors, gathering sizes and sporting events.

Mr Varadakar said that the news of further restrictions will come as a blow to businesses in Donegal but said "This decision has been taken to halt the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable. I believe it will also be better for business in the long run as it will limit the damage of the virus on our communities.”

Businesses that are impacted by 25% or more fall in turnover will now be entitled to a 30% top-up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €5,200 and the new maximum to €32,500. Those that applied and received a grant previously, can receive the top-up of 30%.

Donegal applicants to loans and voucher schemes set out in the July Jobs Stimulus package will be prioritised. This includes the LEO Trading On-Line Vouchers, MicroFinance Ireland Covid-19 Loan Fund and access to liquidity and investment finance schemes.

Tánaiste Varadkar said that additional funding will help businesses in the county over the next three weeks.

Read More Covid-19 outbreaks in school and direct provision increase Cork case numbers



