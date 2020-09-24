Ireland's Green List reduced to four countries 

This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs updated the Green List to just four countries; Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

The list is updated on a weekly basis to include EU/EEA countries with a 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of 25 or less.

Based on this data, Germany, Poland, Iceland and Lithuania have been removed and the changes will take effect on Sunday at midnight.

Liechtenstein is the only country that doesn't have restrictions for travellers arriving from other jurisdictions.

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary is strongly criticising the government's approach to international travel

He said, "It's just more incredible mismanagement, the joke of the Green List is that 2 out of the 4 countries included don't have flights from Ireland and one of them doesn't even have an airport."