Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments 

Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments 

Hotels are to be built on the land which will require the demolition of some of the yards. Picture: Pexels

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 18:28 PM
Digital Desk staff

A campaign has started in Dublin calling for inner-city horse stables to be protected from developments.

The Molyneux Yard in the Liberties has been in operation for over a hundred years.

However, hotels are to be built on the land which will require the demolition of some of the yards.

Christy Gaffney is involved in the Save The Lane group and he says the yards act as a sanctuary for a lot of young people in the community. 

He said "What it boils down to is a class distinction. People with accents like mine, who look like me, who talk like mem lower the cost of property."

"That is epitomised by the attitudes of horse lovers in Dublin City and those involved in working with horses and the way that they're criminalised and vilified." 

Read More

Gleneagle Hotel denies breach of Covid-19 guidelines for Gina gig

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man
Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases
A&E targets Hospital on 'full war alert' due to Covid-19 spike
#innercityhorseliberties

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices