Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments 

A campaign has started in Dublin calling for inner-city horse stables to be protected from developments.

The Molyneux Yard in the Liberties has been in operation for over a hundred years.

However, hotels are to be built on the land which will require the demolition of some of the yards.

Christy Gaffney is involved in the Save The Lane group and he says the yards act as a sanctuary for a lot of young people in the community.

Losing the sight, sound and the smell of horses from the Liberties would suck so much life from the area. #SaveTheLane (or at the very least provide equivalent yards nearby - and I mean an urban nearby - which is within a 5 minute walk). https://t.co/GnMSJTabZg — Derek Doyle (@dgdoyle84) September 22, 2020

He said "What it boils down to is a class distinction. People with accents like mine, who look like me, who talk like mem lower the cost of property."

"That is epitomised by the attitudes of horse lovers in Dublin City and those involved in working with horses and the way that they're criminalised and vilified."