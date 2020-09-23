Advocacy groups call for special funding to help people with disabilities live in communities

Inclusion Ireland are calling on the Government to accelerate the de-institutionalisation process for people with disabilities.

In their pre-budget submission the advocacy-group, which promotes the rights of people with disabilities, have called on the Government to ring-fence funding for support services for people with disabilities to live in homes in the communities.

CEO of Inclusion Ireland, Enda Egan, said: "People with intellectual disabilities have housing needs like any other citizen in the state. However, due to the added barriers for people with intellectual disabilities they are effectively unable to access housing."

Mr Egan noted that "countless" Hiqa reports have described abuse and lack of freedom and chance that people with an intellectual disability experience in residential care.

"All we’re asking from Government in the Budget is that people with intellectual disabilities have the freedom and dignity to live their lives in their communities," he said.

The group has called for 15% of the disability budget to be ring-fenced for community based services.

“Public expenditure on social care services to persons with disabilities is approaching €2billion per year. Much of this spend is tied up in the provision of services that are not UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities compliant," he concluded.