Gardaí renew appeal for missing teen 

Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal to the public to assist in locating fifteen-year-old Julien Reid.

The teenager has been missing from the Casteldermot area of Co Kildare since September 8, 2020.

Julien is described as 5ft 4 in height with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes. It is thought that Julien may have travelled to the United Kingdom.

Anyone with information on Julien's whereabouts are being asked to contact Gardaí in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.