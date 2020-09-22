Joshua Allen arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

A file is being prepared for the DPP after Joshua Allen, a son of TV chef Rachel Allen, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a car crash.

Gardaí have confirmed that they responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in Shanagarry South, Ballycotton, Co Cork, at approximately 3.25am on Monday.

The incident occurred close to Ballymaloe Cookery School, where Mr Allen was caught with over €22,000 worth of cannabis in August 2018.

There were no reports of any injuries arising out of the car crash, which it is reported involved a €60,000 Range Rover.

A Garda spokesman said: "Arising from the incident a man, 20s, was arrested for ‘driving while intoxicated’. He was taken to Midleton Garda Station and later released without charge. Investigations are ongoing."

It later emerged that it was Allen, aged 20, who was arrested.

Allen, from Ballinamona, Shanagarry, was jailed for 15 months last February, backdated to November 8, 2019, after he was found to be in possession of over €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply at the internationally renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in August 2018.

Last November, he was given the opportunity to become an inpatient at Cuan Mhuire rehab centre where he was treated for his addiction issues.

Earlier this year, Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin was told that Mr Allen had convinced his probation officer that he is a changed man.

The judge said Mr Allen had a "sad background", having left school without any qualifications before his Junior Certificate and having not received any qualifications since. He noted the defendant had matured since his time in Cuan Mhuire.

Mr Allen was granted temporary release from prison in June, with a number of conditions attached, including a curfew.

He was arrested last month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being stopped at a Garda checkpoint near Midleton.

He is now at the centre of another Garda investigation.