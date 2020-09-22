RTÉ's 'The Den' is back 

Fifteen years since its last episode, The Den is returning to our screens this winter.

The former presenter of the RTÉ children's programme, Ray D'Arcy, announced the news on his radio show this afternoon.

Best known for its colourful characters, such as the Dustin the Turkey, Socky and trouble-making twins Zig and Zag, The Den was a staple in many Irish households for 18 years.

Ian Dempsey presented the first episode of the programme in 1986 before Ray D'arcy took the reins in 1990. Eight years later, Damien McCaul took over as host and passed the baton to Francis Boylan in 2003 who was in the hot seat until the show wrapped in 2005.

Zig and Zag confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that they had been "holding onto the secret news for a while." Meanwhile, Dustin the Turkey has tweeted that The Beatles will be the house band.

While the jury is out on Paul McCartney's involvement in the production, old-fashioned madness is guaranteed.