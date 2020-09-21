Man, 40s, dies, another seriously injured in Tipperary crash

One man has died and another has been seriously injured during a traffic collision on the N24 in Ballynoran, Co.Tipperary this morning.

The crash, which involved a van and a lorry, occurred at approximately 7.25am.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 60s who was driving the lorry was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are also in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N24 between Kilsheelan and Carrick-On-Suir between 07.20am and 07.30am this morning to get in touch with them.

They have also asked that anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information relating to the accident has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.