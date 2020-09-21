Man, 40s, dies, two others injured after road collision on Dublin's N7

A male aged in his 40’s was killed during a serious road traffic collision in Dublin late last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal head-on collision between two cars on the N7 outbound at Kingswood, Co. Dublin at approximately 12:20am.

One man, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has since been removed to Dublin City Morgue.

Another male in his 30’s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third man, aged in his late 20’s, was taken to Tallaght hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A fourth male, in his 40’s, was treated at the scene but did not require hospital admittance.

The road was closed temporarily closed as Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination, but it has now reopened.

Gardaí say one of the vehicles had come to their attention prior to the incident and, as such, the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

They say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.