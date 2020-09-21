Revenue seize €69k worth of smuggled cigarettes at Rosslare port

Revenue officers seized cigarettes worth €69,000 at Rosslare Europort this past Saturday.

The seizure occurred when a Hungarian registered vehicle was selected for examination having disembarked a ferry from France.

The subsequent search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the cigarettes, which were concealed within the floor of the vehicle.

The vehicle was also seized, and two Romanian males in their 20’s and 30’s were questioned.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Red’ and ‘Compliment Violet’ have an estimated retail value of €69,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €54,327.

In total, 102,000 cigarettes were seized.

Revenue officials say investigations are ongoing.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Revenue say that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling, they can contact them in confidence on the freephone number: 1800 295 295.