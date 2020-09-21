Revenue seize €69k worth of smuggled cigarettes at Rosslare port

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Red’ and ‘Compliment Violet’ have an estimated retail value of €69,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €54,327.
Revenue seize €69k worth of smuggled cigarettes at Rosslare port

In total, 102,000 cigarettes were seized at Rosslare Europort. Picture: Revenue

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 10:58 AM
Steven Heaney

Revenue officers seized cigarettes worth €69,000 at Rosslare Europort this past Saturday. 

The seizure occurred when a Hungarian registered vehicle was selected for examination having disembarked a ferry from France. 

The subsequent search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the cigarettes, which were concealed within the floor of the vehicle. 

The vehicle was also seized, and two Romanian males in their 20’s and 30’s were questioned.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Red’ and ‘Compliment Violet’ have an estimated retail value of €69,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €54,327.

In total, 102,000 cigarettes were seized. 

Revenue officials say investigations are ongoing.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

Revenue say that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling, they can contact them in confidence on the freephone number: 1800 295 295.

Read More

Man charged following €25k drug seizure in Cork last weekend

More in this section

NINTCHDBPICT000276389362.jpg Former Garda boss calls for inter-agency approach to managing Covid crisis 
Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern INMO: 232 patients without beds in Irish hospitals
Coronavirus - Fri Sep 18, 2020 Taoiseach: Rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal, Louth and Waterford 'being monitored closely'
revenuerosslarecrimegardai

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices