Gardaí investigating collision involving fire truck and cyclist in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a collision involving a fire truck and a cyclist this afternoon.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with what are believed to non-serious injuries following the incident.
It occurred on Townsend Street, Dublin 2 shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.
A garda statement said: “The cyclist, a male aged in his 30s, collided with the fire truck at a junction.
“He has since been taken to hospital with what are believed to non-serious injuries.”
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.