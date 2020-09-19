Gardaí investigating collision involving fire truck and cyclist in Dublin

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 21:41 PM
Steve Neville

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a collision involving a fire truck and a cyclist this afternoon.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with what are believed to non-serious injuries following the incident.

It occurred on Townsend Street, Dublin 2 shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon.

A garda statement said: “The cyclist, a male aged in his 30s, collided with the fire truck at a junction.

“He has since been taken to hospital with what are believed to non-serious injuries.” 

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

