Áras an Uachtaráin announces death of President Higgins' dog, Síoda

Síoda, one of the President's two Bernese mountain dogs had, along with Bród, become incredibly popular with people here and abroad. 

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 11:26 AM
Steven Heaney

One of President Micheal D Higgins' dogs has died following a short illness. 

Síoda, one of the President's two Bernese mountain dogs, had become incredibly popular with people here and abroad, along with Bród.

Both dogs would often be seen walking with the President around the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin. 

Previously, President Higgins had said “the dogs are not merely ice-breakers, they’re also a great source of wisdom, and they must be protected from the stresses of the Anthropocene.”

The pair were also a fixture at numerous gatherings held at the Áras in recent years. 

In 2018, the pair charmed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle:

Another video of the dogs gatecrashing an event in the Áras to mark International Women's Day earlier this year has racked up over 3m views on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The sad news was contained in the latest Áras newsletter.

Hundreds of tributes to Síoda have already been paid on social media this morning.

