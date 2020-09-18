Dublin lockdown: Checkpoints and additional gardaí to be brought in as level 3 restrictions begin

Gardaí will resume Operation Fanacht at midnight tonight as the people of Dublin are asked to adhere to the extra public health steps to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening that Dublin will move to level 3 lockdown restrictions from midnight Friday for a period of three weeks.

There will be a high level of garda visibility on foot, in car and on bike in the city and county to monitor social distancing and gatherings in large groups at amenities and open spaces.

Targeted Garda Checkpoints will be set up across the county.

Gardaí are reminding people they are advised not to travel out of or into Co Dublin unless absolutely necessary.

They say Garda members will engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Gardaí in Dublin will be supplemented by Garda personnel from surrounding counties focusing on patrols of destination public amenities and open spaces.

"As a community we all need to come together to once again protect ourselves and our most vulnerable," said Deputy Commissioner, John Twomey.

"It is vital that every person plays their part and adheres to the public health regulations and guidelines to reduce the increasing spread of Covid-19."

Deputy Commissioner Twomey reminded the public that local Gardaí are on hand to support vulnerable people during this time.

"If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station."

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Twomey said An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the impact the increased restrictions in Dublin will have on people who are subject to domestic abuse and who do not feel safe in their homes.

"If you are in danger call 999 at any time. If you feel you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can visit or call your local Garda Station and ask to speak with a Garda in private.

"If you know of someone who cannot speak for themselves please contact your local Garda station.”

Women’s Aid 1800 341 900; womensaid.ie

Safe Ireland safeireland.ie

Men's Aid mensaid.ie