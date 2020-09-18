887 people in total have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Eight deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week ending September 11 in Northern Ireland Picture: Jacob King/PA

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 10:15 AM
Michael McHugh, Press Association

Eight deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week ending September 11 in Northern Ireland.

The overall toll stands at 887.

Half took place in hospital and 40% in care homes.

The 360 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said.

The comparative number of fatalities reported daily by the Department of Health to September 11 was 570.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the 433 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to September 11, 81% (352) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 81 occurring in hospital.

Deaths of care home residents account for 49% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

