TDs and Oireachtas staff may face mandatory temperature checks

The Houses of the Oireachtas Service has been instructed to consider the introduction of temperature monitors for staff and elected representatives.

The introduction of temperature checks, which have been implemented in various businesses and workplaces such as gyms, was flagged by Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

Mr Cahill wrote to the Ceann Comhairle during the week, outlining a list of proposals he feels all members of Leinster House and their staff should be subjected to on site.

“I have made contact with the Ceann Comhairle, Seán O’Fhearghail with regards the regulations Oireachtas members and staff must adhere to while on site at Leinster House," he said.

"It was put to me yesterday on Tipp FM about the lack of measures in place and I accept that this must be reviewed.

"In this case, I have called for a number of changes to the current procedure including: Mandatory temperature checks upon entrance to the property for all Oireachtas members, staff, and other relevant individuals.

"Increased powers for Leinster House ushers to ensure two-metre social distancing between individuals seen breaching public health advice.

Ban the use of visors in favour of masks only. Recent studies have suggested visors are little help and so this is important to address.

"The measures would lessen the likelihood of transmission on-site.

“I myself wore visors in the Dáil and on other occasions recently until evidence was brought to my attention to suggest they are a poor safety net for limiting transmission. I will now only wear a mask.

"There has been growing distrust and confusion among the public towards our politicians. We must show that we are just as serious at limiting the spread as anyone else. There are no exceptions."

The Ceann Comhairle briefed the Business Committee this morning on the matter and the implementation on temperature checks is now being considered.

The possible change in protocol around Leinster House, which recommends all staff wear masks when walking around the building, comes after the Dáil was hastily suspended when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly felt unwell and was sent for a Covid-19 test.

Many politicians noted the fact that there did not seem to be a protocol in place for politicians becoming unwell, and queried why Leinster House had not taken further steps to ensure all preventative measures were in place, unlike other private businesses.