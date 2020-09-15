Cabinet self-isolating and Dáil adjourned as Donnelly seeks Covid-19 test

The entire Cabinet has gone into self-isolation as the Minister for Health awaits a Covid-19 test.

It's understood Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan had previously been in isolation as one of his family members awaited results, while Stephen Donnelly began feeling unwell after announcing the government's 'Living with Covid' plan.

Mr Donnelly has had a test and is awaiting results, and it's understood acting CMO Ronan Glynn advised the cabinet to self-isolate, as they met this morning to sign off on the Government's medium-term Covid plan.

On Tuesday evening, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl halted Dáil business saying due to "very serious information arising out of events today the Cabinet must now self-isolate, therefore the possibility of proceeding with business does not arise in the House."

Mr Donnelly had been due to take questions in the Dáil and the Taoiseach has confirmed to Labour leader Alan Kelly that the Dáil would return on Tuesday evening with junior ministers filling in for cabinet colleagues.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Mr Donnelly addressed members of the media on the plan this morning, however, journalists who attended have not yet been given any guidance or have not been told whether they should self-isolate.

